OnePlus 8 series now on sale in Canada

Just ahead of the OnePlus 9 series’ launch, OnePlus has discounted its 2020 OnePlus 8 series handsets.
The OnePlus 8 series offers multiple cameras, a Snapdragon 865 processor, and a 120Hz display refresh rate depending on the handset. Additionally, all three phones offer up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
- OnePlus 8 (8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Glacier Green): now $699, was $1,099 (+ free OnePlus Buds Z for free)
- OnePlus 8 (12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, Interstellar Glow): now $849, was $1,249
- OnePlus 8 Pro (12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, Onyx Black, Ultramarine Blue): now $949, was $1,549
- OnePlus 8T (12GB RAM, 256GB of storage, Lunar Silver, Aquamarine Green): now $799, was $1099
You can find the OnePlus 8 series on the company’s website, here. The sale ends on March 22nd.
For more on the OnePlus 8 series, check out our review of the smartphones.
