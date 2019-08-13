Koodo offering some customers $70/15GB, $75/20GB plans

It looks like Koodo is handing out 20GB of data for $75 per month to some customers.
According to a post on Red Flag Deals, a Koodo customer sporting username ‘soblecram’ received a call from Koodo offering the $75/20GB plan. About a month before, the user had called to get the $60 for 10GB offer.
Soblecram shared a screenshot of the plan details, which includes call display, voicemail, call waiting, unlimited SMS and MMS and calling. Overall, it’s a solid deal if you can get it.
Some users also reported receiving calls from Koodo, with one noting the carrier rep said the plan was BYOD but could be made eligible for the Tab if customers wanted to get a new phone.
Other users note that the Telus-owned flanker brand is offering some users $70 15GB plans as well.
Koodo calling people up and offering absurd amounts of data isn’t entirely new. In June, Koodo called me and offered to upgrade my plan from $75 with 10GB to $75 with 15GB.
If you’re with Koodo, it could be worth calling in to see if you can get the deal. Your mileage will undoubtedly vary, but if you’re lucky you might walk away with a sweet deal.
Source: Red Flag Deals
