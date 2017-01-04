5.5-inch HTC One X10 leaks in new photo

Rumours point towards HTC unveiling three Android-powered smartphones in Q1 2017. What looks like the first official photo of one of these devices has just leaked.

According to reputable device leaker Evan Blass, HTC will release a follow-up to the One X9 with the launch of the 5.5-inch One X10. The exact release date is not known, but the phone will drop at some point in the next three months, says Blass.

The One X10 will reportedly feature a 1.9GHz octa-core Mediatek 6755V/C processor, Mali T860 graphics card with 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage and 1080 x 1920 pixel screen resolution. The camera is set to receive a big bump in performance thanks to its 16.3 megapixel rear camera and 7.9 megapixel front-facing shooter, which is up from 13 megapixel and 5 megapixels in the X9.

Following similar design lines to previous smartphones, the One X10 is set to feature an all-aluminium build and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The two other HTC-branded smartphones to arrive later this year are reportedly known as Ocean Master and Ocean Smart. There is no indication yet if any of these devices will be released in Canada.