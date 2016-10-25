Xiaomi’s 6.4-inch Mi Mix concept phone has almost no bezel

Xiaomi-Mi-MIX

Rose Behar

October 25, 2016 7:02pm

Chinese electronics company Xiaomi has unveiled the perfect device for anyone who hates large bezels: a futuristic concept phone with only a thin band of black on its bottom half.

The handset has a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio, which is made only more impressive by the fact that its display comes in at a massive 6.4 inches. While the company debuted it as a concept device, it also announced a price for the phone — ¥3,499 (about $689 CAD) — and announced that it would release on November 4th in China. It’s highly unlikely, that the handset will ever come to Canada, considering its a market Xiaomi has never explored before, but regardless, the device shows an intriguing picture of where smartphone technology may be going in the future.

mi-mix

The device’s large display is curved at the corners, leading seamlessly in to its ceramic backing. In order to ditch the bezel, the proximity sensor is replaced by ultrasound, the earpiece is replaced by a piezoelectric speaker that uses the metal frame to generate sound and the front-facing camera takes its place at the bottom of the device (which can be flipped for easier selfie use).

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 821 chipset, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Backing up the processor and large display is a 4,400 mAh battery. As for multimedia properties, the Mi Mix has a 24-bit digital-to-analog converter (DAC) for high-resolution audio and 16-megapixel camera with phase-detect autofocus.

  • Not for you

    2040×1080 resolution? Heh, that’s going to make a lot of apps look very odd.

    • deltatux

      Not really, unless you do VR, you won’t notice any quality degradation. Android was designed to be resolution independent, so really apps would be able to resize themselves to the screen size/resolution whatever it may be.

    • Michel Lacasse

      hence having to have twice the cpu power that drains your battery to avoid lag vs a phone not having to resize every app constantly, great!!! not to mention the pixelation…

    • deltatux

      huh? Android is resolution independent, I’m not sure you understand what that means. Resolution independence means that the OS doesn’t need to resize apps as they’re not programmed at a fixed resolution. Apps are programmed to scale to a screen regardless of aspect ratio, screen size & resolution on Android. I haven’t seen an app that requires iOS-style resizing that was seen during the iPad’s early days.

    • Stephen B Morris

      Really? I thought resolution resizing was needed. Isn’t the 1:1 resolution the reason why Google and BlackBerry couldn’t get Android on the Passport?

    • deltatux

      If that was true then Google broke their own “rule” by releasing the Pixel C. The Pixel C doesn’t use 16:10, 16:9 or 4:3 ratios, it uses the 1:√2 ratio and it is certified & runs Android.

    • Stephen B Morris

      ¯_(ツ)_/¯

    • People on Ars technica said it’s 17:9 but with the on screen controls it effectively becomes 16:9.

    • Not for you

      Err, other phones with 16:9 aspect ratio resolutions have on screen controls.

    • Laer

      Soft touch controls will probably fix that up a bit….

    • KrispyInTO

      No. It’s 1920×1080 in use. They decided to increase aspect ratio to make room for on screen keys. The extra 120 pixels vertically are used for on screen buttons their OS blacks them out when not in use so the usable screen is still 1080p.

  • Mo Dabbas

    Looks nice. But not sure how reliable those fancy earpiece speaker and proximity sensor stuff.
    It’s gonna be only sold in China I heard.

  • Hamid

    beautiful phone! i hope they make a smaller version with no performance sacrifices and canadian availability. i saw two Mi phones in the wild in the past two days in Toronto but both users were Chinese.

    • Garrett Cooper

      Yup, a slightly smaller version, say 5.5″ screen, and I’m in.

    • Matt

      It’s pretty much already a 5.5 inch screen body cause this phone doesn’t have any bezels which could hold a larger screen to the same body size of the Iphone 7 plus with a 5.5 inch screen.

    • brent

      they already have that its called the Mi 5s Plus which i have.. ordered it online for 365USD

  • Bob Loblaw

    Amazing design and specs. Wish this could be sold in CA for the right price. Not everyone wants a sheeple iphone or an over priced, crappy google wannabe.

  • Samuel Gomez Recuero

    Xiaomi keeps impressing the international market even when not competing in it.

    With those specs (a bid of the yet to see accuracy of the new sensor and earpiece) and at that price for 128gb of onboard storage to start everyone hasve to admit that it comes to the North American market more than one phone maker giant should be worried.

  • Garrett Cooper

    This is what I’ve been waiting for, something with bezels like this. I have a feeling it would have too big of a footprint for me, even with those bezels. But give me a 5.5″ phone with those kind of bezels and take my damn money! Specs look great, as does the price. Much want.

    • Glenn

      Actually, it’s a 6.4″ display, but it’s actually only a 5.7″ handset, so you should be good.

  • Atropin I.V.

    beautifully made, but very much similar to honor note 8 that i ordered and waiting to receive…and note is much cheaper !!

  • Smores

    Would this phone work on the wind network?