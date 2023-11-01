Distributel to end wholesale broadband service on December 31

Ottawa-based Distributel, a telecom company acquired by Bell in September 2022, will reportedly stop offering its Wholesale Broadband product on December 31st, 2023.

The information comes via an internal memo that was obtained by iPhone in Canada.

According to the publication, the decision was revealed in an email that was sent to all wholesale customers on June 1st, 2023. The email stated that Distributel was re-evaluating its product lines and focusing on its core business.

“As with any business, we are continually re-evaluating our product lines to ensure we focus our core business on services which provide the most value for us and our customers,” read the email. The email also said that no new orders would be accepted and the wholesale portal would be closed. Existing end-users would not be affected until the end of the year, and they’ll be able to cancel their service only via email.

Bell’s acquisition of Distributel was criticized by many as reducing competition in the Canadian telecom market. At the time of the acquisition, Bell said that it would provide Distributel with resources and technology to help the businesses grow, and that it will “operate independently.”

Now, just a little over a year later, the company is putting an end to its primary business.

Source: iPhone in Canada