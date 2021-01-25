Bell and Rogers are selling Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series early

It looks like Bell and Rogers are selling Samsung’s Galaxy S21 series a little earlier than expected.
According to a tip sent to MobileSyrup, Bell is now selling the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra in-store across Canada. Further, pre-orders are being sent out Monday, January 25th as well. As soon as the carrier has shipments of the smartphone in stock, it can sell them.
Rogers has also confirmed to MobileSyrup that it’s selling the S21 series today in-store. Further, all pre-orders have started shipping out today.
It’s important to note that physical Bell and Rogers store locations are only open by appointment for essential services in Ontario and Quebec given the provinces’ current stay-at-home orders.
Samsung’s official release date for the S21 series is January 29th, following the launch of pre-orders on January 14th. Most online order shipments from retailers, including Samsung, are expected to be sent out on January 29th.
It’s important to point out that, like many carriers, Bell charges well above the standard price for Samsung’s S21 series when purchasing the smartphones outright. For example, the S21 Ultra starts at $1,649 but costs $2,050 outright from Bell, the S21 typically costs $1,129 but costs $1,400 from Bell, and finally, the S21+ regularity costs $1,399 but is $1,700 from Bell. Of course, pricing on a plan is far more reasonable.
With Rogers’ outright prices, the S21 Ultra costs $2,040, the S21 costs 1,400 and the S21+ costs $1,730.
As a result, if you plan not to buy the smartphone on a plan, you’re likely better off waiting until it makes its way to other retailers.
For more on the S21 Ultra, check out my review of the smartphone. We’ll have more on the Galaxy S21 series in the coming days, including reviews of the S21 and S21+.
25/01/2021 at 4:11pm ET: The story has been updated with information regarding Rogers selling the S21 series early.
25/01/2021 at 3:58pm ET: Some readers have reached out to let us know that Galaxy S21 orders they made through Samsung’s online store have already arrived at their homes.
