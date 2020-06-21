Here’s the top Canadian mobile news from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Elon Musk’s SpaceX applies for Canadian telecom licence
- Telus launches initial 5G network in Toronto, Montreal, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver
- Another look at Huawei’s AppGallery in Canada
- Here’s what to expect from Apple’s all-digital WWDC 2020
- Here’s what’s coming to Disney+ Canada in July 2020
- Government to launch nationwide COVID-19 contact tracing app in coming weeks
- Telus tops ranks as fastest internet service provider in Canada: PCMag
- Amazon Echo Auto is now available in Canada
- Government urging Telus to remove Huawei gear from 4G network
- BlackBerry, Bell partner to offer customers AI-powered ‘threat defense’
- Federal and Quebec governments launch AI centre in Montreal
- Iristel launches new service to report and block spam calls
- Rogers providing free phones to women’s shelters across Ontario and Quebec
- Apple back-to-school deals nets students free AirPods and more
- TTC giving out free Presto cards to get riders back after COVID-19
- Canadians’ trust in telecom companies on the rise amid pandemic: study
- Contest: Win a Bell Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
- Rogers family donating $60 million to charities across Canada
- Montreal-developed Star Wars: Squadrons releasing October 2
