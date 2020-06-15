PREVIOUS|
TTC giving out free Presto cards to get riders back after COVID-19

Jun 15, 2020

3:34 PM EDT

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is planning to give out free Presto cards this summer and fall in an effort to bring people back to the public transit amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a recent press release, this aims to encourage customers to use Presto. Additionally, the company is looking to give out these cards in areas of Toronto where Presto use is low. Presto cards typically cost $6 CAD.

“The cards will be distributed at no charge to customers from existing stocks held by the TTC,” the report noted. Previously, TTC ran a similar program back in November of 2019 at select subway stations.

Customers can keep paying with cash, tickets and tokens for the foreseeable future, according to the TTC.

Due to the pandemic, there’s an 86 percent decline in ridership across the TTC, which has resulted in a $20 million CAD of weekly lost revenue. The TTC will continue using incentives to get resident Toronto residents to return to using public transit

Additionally, starting July 2nd Presto is bringing back its front-door fare payment system, allowing customers to use the front door of TTC vehicles again.

Source: TTC

