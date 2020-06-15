Montreal-developed Star Wars: Squadrons releasing October 2

Electronic Arts has confirmed that Star Wars: Squadrons will release on October 2nd, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.
Developed by Montreal-based EA Motive, Squadrons allows players to fly iconic Star Wars ships and face off in 5v5 space battles.
While the official reveal trailer doesn’t show actual gameplay, EA says more information on the game will come during its all-digital EA Play Live event on June 18th.
It’s time to join the galaxy’s finest. Team up and pilot the fastest starfighters in the galaxy. This is #StarWarsSquadrons.
Learn more at EA Play Live this week. pic.twitter.com/7LE03T7CYe
— Star Wars (@starwars) June 15, 2020
For now, though, EA has confirmed that Squadrons will feature a single-player campaign on top of a suite of multiplayer content. The story mode is set after the events of Return of the Jedi and will have players alternating between two customizable pilots from opposite factions — one from the New Republic’s Vanguard Squadron, and the other from the crumbling Galactic Empire’s Titan Squadron.
Further, the game will support cross-play between consoles and PC and yet-to-be-detailed VR functionality on PlayStation VR and PC.
According to EA, ship upgrades and other customization options can all be unlocked from playing the game — no microtransactions whatsoever. This is notable as the company’s last big multiplayer Star Wars game, 2017’s Star Wars Battlefront II, was criticized for heavy monetization practices that pushed players to use real money to buy useful in-game content.
The game will retail for $54.49 CAD and is now available for pre-order on digital storefronts.
Source: EA
