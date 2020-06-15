Federal and Quebec governments launch AI centre in Montreal

The federal government and the provincial government of Quebec have announced the opening of an artificial intelligence (AI) centre in Montreal.
The International Centre of Expertise in Montréal for the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence (ICEMAI) will strengthen innovation and the commercialization of AI technology. The centre will work with the government’s Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence and other organizations.
“Our partnership with Quebec in this area will help us ensure that AI benefits Canadians in an equitable and socially responsible way,” said Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains in a press release.
It will also play a key role in the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI), which is an initiative announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.
The centre is one of GPAI’s two international Centres of Expertise, along with the Paris Centre of Expertise. It will also plan the first annual GPAI Multistakeholder Experts Group Plenary, which will be held in Montreal in December 2020.
Source: Government of Canada
