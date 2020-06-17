Rogers providing free phones to women’s shelters across Ontario and Quebec

Rogers is partnering with several women’s shelters in the GTA, Ottawa, Quebec and Southwestern Ontario to provide phones with free voice and data plans.
“For vulnerable women and children escaping abuse, phones and connectivity provide an essential digital lifeline,” said Sevaun Palvetzian, the chief communications officer at Rogers, in a press release.
The carrier is partnered with women’s shelters in the Greater Toronto Area, Ottawa, London, Cambridge, Goderich, Woodstock, Stratford, and Windsor, Montreal, Quebec City, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières and Sherbrooke.
Rogers is also partnering with several city chapters of Big Brothers Big Sisters to provide phones with six months of free service to ensure families have the digital tools they need. Rogers’ flanker brand, Fido, is offering several city chapters of Pflag tablets and free wireless data to enable peer-to-peer support.
This announcement comes a few days after Rogers announced partnerships with women’s shelters across several provinces in Canada.
Source: Rogers
