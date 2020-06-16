Iristel launches new service to report and block spam calls

Markham-based Iristel has launched a new service to help consumers report and block telemarketer and spam calls.
Consumers can report unwanted calls to Iristel’s new anti-spam page on its website by filling out a form. Iristel will then investigate the number, take action and report back regarding the steps it took if appropriate.
“We hear from exasperated and angry Canadians all the time about these annoying calls and that’s why we’ve launched this new, easy-to-use, anti-spam website,” said Samer Bishay, the president and CEO of Iristel, in a press release.
The company notes that although the telecom industry and the CRTC are collectively working to combat spam calls, some organizations and individuals can slip through the cracks and generate spam calls intended to create a nuisance.
The new anti-spam service has been in the planning and testing stages for more than six months. Iristel states that although this new service likely won’t solve the problem, it’s another way to filter out annoying calls.
“Iristel provides over seven million phone numbers to thousands of telecom and technology companies around the world. Many of our customers then re-sell our numbers to other service providers,” the anti-spam page reads. “Unfortunately, there are a few cases where clients of these service providers are using these numbers to generate spam calls.”
“If you have been receiving spam calls which you believe are from a number that is provided by Iristel, then please report it by filling out this form,” it states.
Iristel notes that it is only able to block numbers that are registered to Iristel, and that if the number is registered to other carriers, it can’t block the number.
Source: Iristel
