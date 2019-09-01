Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Bell’s ‘Roam Better-With Home Data’ to throttle speeds after using 500MB
- Liberals to make lower cellphone, internet bills election promise
- Vancouver-made Gears 5’s campaign has won me over to the franchise
- Nintendo Switch Lite Hands-on: The Switch that doesn’t switch
- Freedom Mobile says a sizable number of customers left Rogers for Freedom over the weekend
- Vidéotron launches new entertainment service Helix
- Ookla ranks 51 airports’ Wi-Fi speed, Canada did not make the top 10
- Privacy Commissioner investigating U.S. border licence plate cyberattack
- Walmart Canada now offers online grocery delivery to Montreal residents
- Fitbit officially reveals its Alexa-enabled Versa 2 smartwatch
- Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in September 2019
- Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in September 2019
- Telus offering $70/5GB Simple Share plan, $55/6GB option in Quebec
- New Bell rate plan changes bring cheaper options to different regions
- BIXI’s new electric bikes are now available in Montreal
- You can now import more used Tesla’s from the U.S. to Canada
- Koodo charges ‘phone credit’ and remaining Tab balance if you cancel early
