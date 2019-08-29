Walmart Canada now offers online grocery delivery to Montreal residents

Walmart Canada is now offering online grocery delivery services to Montreal residents for the first time.
A press release noted that customers are now able to shop for fresh fruits and vegetables, meat, seafood and dairy, as well as health and beauty products, household goods, pet food, baby food, diapers and all of your grocery needs and have it delivered.
This will be the latest service that Walmart Canada is offering to help Montreal residents, the release added. Residents also have the option of ordering online and picking up their groceries at 10 Montreal-area Walmart stores.
Customers can either shop online or on the Walmart app, the release indicated. Walmart Canada will have personal shoppers at the store to pick up the items and pack them and “contact the crowdsourced delivery partner with order details.”
The delivery partner will then be able to collect the order and deliver it to customers during their specified delivery window, it added.
Customers will be able to get groceries delivered to them as early as the very next day or up to 21 days in advance.
It is worth adding that there will be a $9.97 CAD fee for picking, packing and delivering, and you’ll need to spend a minimum of $50 before taxes.
There are no subscription fees and no price markups, the release added.
Walmart Canada is offering Montreal residents the promo code ‘MONTREAL80’ to save $20 on each of your first four deliveries for orders over $75 before taxes.
This now means that Walmart grocery delivery will now be available in all provinces across Canada.
Source: Walmart Canada
