Here’s what’s coming to DAZN Canada in September 2019

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.
This September, every game and every match of the National Football League (NFL) and Premier League is coming to the streaming sports service. Cricket also returns with various matches throughout the month. MMA is back in action with highlights including Bellator’s opening rounds of the Featherweight Grand Prix — Bellator 226 on September 7 and Bellator 228 on September 28.
Boxing will also have two great fight nights this month with Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev and Heather Hardy vs. Amanda Serrano on September 13 in New York and Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey and Ryan Garcia vs. Avery Sparrow on September 14 in California.
You can also catch the action from FIBA World Cup, Major League Soccer, Champions League and Europa League on DAZN.
September 4
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 4th Test, Day 1
September 5
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 4th Test, Day 2
NFL: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears
September 6
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 4th Test, Day 3
September 7
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 4th Test, Day 4
MMA (Bellator 226): Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo
September 8
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 4th Test, Day 5
September 9
NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur
September 10
NFL: Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders
September 12
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 5th Test, Day 1
September 13
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 5th Test, Day 2
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
Boxing (Matchroom USA): Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev and Heather Hardy vs. Amanda Serrano
September 14
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 5th Test, Day 3
Boxing (Golden Boy Promotions): Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey and Ryan Garcia vs. Avery Sparrow
Premier League
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
Manchester United vs. Leicester City
Norwich vs. Manchester City
September 15
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 5th Test, Day 4
Premier League: Watford vs. Arsenal
September 16
Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 5th Test, Day 5
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons
September 17
NFL: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets
September 20
NFL: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
September 21
Premier League
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City vs. Watford
September 22
Premier League
West Ham United vs. Manchester
Chelsea vs. Liverpool
September 23
NFL: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns
September 24
NFL: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Redskins
September 27
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers
MMA (Bellator 227): Myles Jury vs. Benson Henderson
September 28
MMA (Bellator 228): Patricio “Pitbull” vs. Juan Archuleta and Lyoto Machida vs. Gegard Mousasi
Premier League
Sheffield United vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
September 29
Premier League: Everton vs. Manchester City
September 30
Premier League: Manchester United vs. Arsenal
