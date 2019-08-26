News
Here's what's coming to DAZN Canada in September 2019

Aug 26, 2019

9:01 PM EDT

Dazn Canada

Each month, DAZN features live sporting events and original content on its platform in Canada.

This September, every game and every match of the National Football League (NFL) and Premier League is coming to the streaming sports service. Cricket also returns with various matches throughout the month. MMA is back in action with highlights including Bellator’s opening rounds of the Featherweight Grand Prix — Bellator 226 on September 7 and Bellator 228 on September 28.

Boxing will also have two great fight nights this month with Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev and Heather Hardy vs. Amanda Serrano on September 13 in New York and Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey and Ryan Garcia vs. Avery Sparrow on September 14 in California.

You can also catch the action from FIBA World Cup, Major League Soccer, Champions League and Europa League on DAZN.

September 4

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 4th Test, Day 1

September 5

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 4th Test, Day 2
NFL: Green Bay Packers vs. Chicago Bears

September 6

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 4th Test, Day 3

September 7

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 4th Test, Day 4
MMA (Bellator 226): Ryan Bader vs. Cheick Kongo

September 8

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 4th Test, Day 5

September 9

NFL: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots
Premier League: Arsenal vs. Tottenham Hotspur

September 10

NFL: Denver Broncos vs. Oakland Raiders

September 12

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 5th Test, Day 1

September 13

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 5th Test, Day 2
NFL: Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Carolina Panthers
Boxing (Matchroom USA): Devin Haney vs. Zaur Abdullaev and Heather Hardy vs. Amanda Serrano

September 14

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 5th Test, Day 3
Boxing (Golden Boy Promotions): Jaime Munguia vs. Patrick Allotey and Ryan Garcia vs. Avery Sparrow
Premier League
Liverpool vs. Newcastle United
Manchester United vs. Leicester City
Norwich vs. Manchester City

September 15

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 5th Test, Day 4
Premier League: Watford vs. Arsenal

September 16

Cricket (The Ashes): England vs. Australia — 5th Test, Day 5
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Atlanta Falcons

September 17

NFL: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets

September 20

NFL: Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

September 21

Premier League
Leicester City vs. Tottenham Hotspur
Manchester City vs. Watford

September 22

Premier League
West Ham United vs. Manchester
Chelsea vs. Liverpool

September 23

NFL: Los Angeles Rams vs. Cleveland Browns

September 24

NFL: Chicago Bears vs. Washington Redskins

September 27

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers
MMA (Bellator 227): Myles Jury vs. Benson Henderson

September 28

MMA (Bellator 228): Patricio “Pitbull” vs. Juan Archuleta and Lyoto Machida vs. Gegard Mousasi
Premier League
Sheffield United vs. Liverpool
Chelsea vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

September 29

Premier League: Everton vs. Manchester City

September 30

Premier League: Manchester United vs. Arsenal

