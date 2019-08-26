Telus offering $70/5GB Simple Share plan, $55/6GB option in Quebec

Telus’ new, simplified rate plans have been around for over a month now, but if you haven’t made the switch yet, the Vancouver-based carrier’s new options may be what you’ve been waiting for.
Telus recently updated its website with two new plan options, one for the ‘main regions’ like Ontario, Alberta and British Columbia, and the other for regions like Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba.
The first of the two new plans offers a lower-cost entry point for the company’s ‘Simple Share’ plans. Dubbed ‘Simple Share 5,’ the new plan includes 5GB of shareable data for $70 per month. Additionally, subscribers get unlimited talk and text anywhere in Canada.
Further, the Simple Share 5 plan works with Telus’ new Family Discount program, which gives subscribers $5 off per line when activating two lines, $10 off per line for three, and $15 off per line for four or more. Data stacks with each added line.
The other new plan is a promotional Simple Share option, dubbed ‘Simple Share 3 + 3.’ It includes 3GB of shareable data with a 3GB bonus for a total of 6GB. The plan also offers unlimited talk and text anywhere in Canada. The Simple Share 3 + 3 plan costs $55 per month and is eligible for the Family Discount.
These new plans reduce the cost for share plans and could serve as excellent options for adding family members who don’t use a lot of data, such as kids. Previously, the lowest options were $75 for 10GB of shareable data in most regions and $65 per month for 10GB of shareable data in Quebec.
You can learn more about the plan options on Telus’ website.
