Bell’s ‘Roam Better-With Home Data’ to throttle speeds after using 500MB

Aug 29, 2019

2:43 PM EDT

Bell plans to cap speeds for its ‘Roam Better — With Home Data’ service after a user consumes 500MB of data per day starting November 6th.

The Montreal-based carrier said in a notice on its website that users will have high-speed data for up to 500MB of usage, after which speeds will be throttled up to 512Kbps “for the rest of the day,” which Bell says is “suitable for light web browsing, email and messaging.”

Data speeds will then be reset at 12AM ET daily, it added.

‘Roam Better — With Home Data’ is $8 per day for unlimited talk and text when travelling in the U.S., and when travelling to other countries it costs $12 per day.

Bell offers another option as well that gives 100MB of data per day called ‘Roam Better — with 100MB.’ It costs $7 per day for unlimited talk and text when travelling in the U.S., and when travelling abroad it costs $11 per day.

Source: Bell

