New Bell rate plan changes bring cheaper options to different regions

Quebec and Manitoba offer lower prices than other regions

Aug 26, 2019

11:54 AM EDT

Bell has updated some of its plans across Canada with a focus on shareable Connect Everything plans.

Starting off in Quebec and Manitoba, the Connect Everything family share plan price has a lower rate of $60 per month for 6GB of data if you bring your own device or buy a phone outright. These plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting.

Along with the new lower price option, different regions in Canada have different price points.

Quebec

  • $60 – 6GB
  • $65 – 15GB
  • $85 – 20GB
  • $115 – 50 GB

For unlimited calling between the U.S. and Canada, add $20 to these prices. Although, it’s worth noting that there is no 6GB plan if you want U.S. calling.

Manitoba

  • $60 – 6GB
  • $75 – 10GB
  • $95 – 20GB
  • $125 – 50 GB

If you want unlimited Canada and U.S. calling, each plan is $20 more expensive. Saskatchewan has mainly the same plans except the $60 for 6GB tier costs $55 instead.

The rest of the country

Bell offers the rest of Canada Connect Everything plans starting at $70 with unlimited Canada-wide calling and 5GB of data if you bring your own device or buy a phone outright.

These plans are listed as:

  • $70 -5GB
  • $75 – 10GB
  • $95 – 20GB
  • $125 – 50GB

To include Canada and U.S. calling, the plans jump up $20 more, and once again the low-end 5GB tier isn’t included.

Source: Bell

