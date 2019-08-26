New Bell rate plan changes bring cheaper options to different regions

Bell has updated some of its plans across Canada with a focus on shareable Connect Everything plans.
Starting off in Quebec and Manitoba, the Connect Everything family share plan price has a lower rate of $60 per month for 6GB of data if you bring your own device or buy a phone outright. These plans include unlimited Canada-wide calling and texting.
Along with the new lower price option, different regions in Canada have different price points.
Quebec
- $60 – 6GB
- $65 – 15GB
- $85 – 20GB
- $115 – 50 GB
For unlimited calling between the U.S. and Canada, add $20 to these prices. Although, it’s worth noting that there is no 6GB plan if you want U.S. calling.
Manitoba
- $60 – 6GB
- $75 – 10GB
- $95 – 20GB
- $125 – 50 GB
If you want unlimited Canada and U.S. calling, each plan is $20 more expensive. Saskatchewan has mainly the same plans except the $60 for 6GB tier costs $55 instead.
The rest of the country
Bell offers the rest of Canada Connect Everything plans starting at $70 with unlimited Canada-wide calling and 5GB of data if you bring your own device or buy a phone outright.
These plans are listed as:
- $70 -5GB
- $75 – 10GB
- $95 – 20GB
- $125 – 50GB
To include Canada and U.S. calling, the plans jump up $20 more, and once again the low-end 5GB tier isn’t included.
Source: Bell
Comments