Streaming in Canada this week on Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix [August 26 — September 1]

Amazon Prime Video
Carnival Row [Prime Original]
Mythical creatures have escaped their war-torn homeland to a city embroiled in a conflict with immigrants. Meanwhile, a series of unsolved murders threatens to upend the city’s already fragile stability.
Carnival Row was created by Travis Beachum (Pacific Rim) and René Echevarria (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and stars Orlando Bloom (The Lord of the Rings franchise) and Cara Delevingne (Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets).
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: August 30th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (50 to 67 minutes each)
Stream Carnival Row here.
At Eternity’s Gate
At Eternity’s Gate examines the troubled final years of famed painter Vincent Van Gogh.
The film was directed by Julian Schnabel (Before Night Falls) and stars Willem Dafoe (The Florida Project), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Mads Mikkelsen (Hannibal) and Oscar Isaac (Ex Machina).
Theatrical release date: November 16th, 2018
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: September 1st, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 10 minutes
Stream At Eternity’s Gate here.
Crave
The Big Lebowski
In this classic crime comedy film, laidback burnout “The Dude” finds himself spiralling into Los Angeles’ criminal underworld.
Directed by Joel and Ethan Coen (Fargo), The Big Lebowski stars Jeff Bridges (True Grit), John Goodman (Roseanne), Julianne Moore (The Hours) and Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire).
Theatrical release date: March 6th, 1998
Crave release date: August 30th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 57 minutes
Stream The Big Lebowski here. Note that a $15.98 CAD/month Crave + Starz subscription is required.
God Friended Me (Season 1)
Outspoken atheist and podcaster Miles Finer’s life is changed when he receives a Facebook friend request from someone claiming to be none other than God.
God Friended Me was created by Bryan Wynbrandt and Steven Lilien (Gotham) and stars Brandon Michael Hall (Search Party), Violett Beane (The Flash), Suraj Sharma (Life of Pi) and Joe Morton (Scandal).
Original broadcast run: September 2018 to April 2019 (CBS)
Crave release date: August 30th, 2019
Runtime: 20 episodes (42 to 45 minutes each)
Stream God Friended Me here.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
In this conclusion to DreamWorks’ acclaimed How to Train Your Dragon trilogy, Hiccup seeks out a dragon utopia called “The Hidden World” as his dragon Toothless grows close to a female Light Fury.
The animated film was written and directed by Dean DeBlois (Lilo and Stitch) and features the voices of Ottawa’s own Jay Baruchel (This Is the End), America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), F. Murray Abraham (The Grand Budapest Hotel) and Cate Blanchett (Elizabeth).
Theatrical release date: February 22nd, 2019
Crave release date: August 30th, 2019
Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Stream How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World here. Note that a $19.98/month Crave + Movies + HBO subscription is required.
Netflix
Blade Runner 2049
Set thirty years after the events of Blade Runner, Blade Runner 2049 follows Replicant blade runner K as he investigates a secret that threatens all of civilization.
It’s worth noting that the Oscar-winning film has many Canadian connections. Director Denis Villeneuve (Arrival) was born in Bécancour, Québec, while star Ryan Gosling hails from London, Ontario and co-star Mackenzie David (Black Mirror) is a Vancouver native.
Further, Villeneuve made a point of bringing on fellow Quebecors to handle production design, costume design, FX, and more.
Harrison Ford reprises his original role as Rick Deckard, while Ana de Armas (War Dogs), Robin Wright (House of Cards) and Jared Leto (Dallas Buyers Club) co-star.
Theatrical release date: October 6th, 2017
Netflix Canada release date: August 26th, 2019
Runtime: 2 hours, 43 minutes
Steam Blade Runner 2049 here.
The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance [Netflix Original]
In this prequel series to the beloved 1982 Jim Henson puppet film The Dark Crystal, a group of brave Gelflings inspire a rebellion and fight to save their world.
Age of Resistance features an ensemble voice cast that includes Taron Egerton (Kingsman: The Secret Service), Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Jason Isaacs (Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part II), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Mark Hamill (Star Wars: The Last Jedi).
Netflix Canada release date: August 30th, 2019
Runtime: 10 episodes (46 to 61 minutes each)
Stream Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance here.
Styling Hollywood [Netflix Original]
Celebrity stylist couple Jason Bolden and Adair Curtis of JSN Studio connect famous clientele with the chicest looks. Some of the featured stars include Empire‘s Taraji P. Henson, all-star tennis player Serena Williams and Oscar-nominated filmmaker Ava DuVernay (Selma).
Netflix Canada release date: August 30th, 2019
Runtime: Eight episodes (33 to 40 minutes each)
Stream Styling Hollywood here.
The Walking Dead (Season 9)
Former Sheriff Rick Grimes tries to lead a united community of survivors while a mysterious threat known as the Whisperers approaches. It’s worth noting that Season 9 marks star Andrew Lincoln (Love Actually’s) departure from the series.
The Walking Dead also stars Norman Reedus (The Boondock Saints), Danai Gurira (Black Panther), Lauren Cohan (The Vampire Diaries), Melissa McBride (The Mist) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Supernatural).
The Walking Dead is Frank Darabont’s (The Shawshank Redemption) adaptation of Robert Kirkman’s comic book of the same.
Original broadcast run: October 7th, 2018 to March 31st, 2019 (AMC)
Netflix Canada release date: September 1st, 2019
Runtime: 16 episodes (around 42 minutes each)
Stream The Walking Dead here.
