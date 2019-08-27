Ookla ranks 51 airports’ Wi-Fi speed, Canada did not make the top 10

Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport ranked number one on Ookla’s 2019 fastest airport Wi-Fi survey, and no Canadian airport made the top 10 list.
Ookla tested five Canadian airports across the country. Calgary International Airport came in at 17th place with an average download speed of 69.22Mbps and an average upload speed of 95.92Mbps.
Vancouver International Airport came in at 23rd with average download speeds at 58.97Mbps and upload speeds at 69.80Mbps. Edmonton International Airport came in at 28th place with average download speeds at 51.44Mbps and upload speeds at 67.36Mbps.
Toronto Pearson International Airport came in at 41st place with average download speeds at 30.74Mbps, and average upload speeds of 32.97Mbps.
Montréal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport came in sadly at 44th place with average download speeds at 36.31Mbps and average upload speeds at 16.22Mbps.
The report indicated that while Montreal’s airport was last among all the Canadian airports tested, their average download speed jumped 154.4 percent since the analysis that took place last year.
Honolulu’s airport had an average download speed of 145.12Mbps and was 37.5 percent faster than Chicago Midway International Airport, which was number two on the list (average upload speeds were at 105.51Mbps, with average download speeds coming in at 114.53Mbps.)
Ranking in at third was Seattle-Tacoma International Airport with an average download speed at 98.66Mbps and average upload speed at 138.38Mbps. Nashville International Airport ranked in at fourth with an average download speed of 96.95Mbps and average upload speed of 112.64Mbps. Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport came in at fifth with average download speeds of 93.47Mbps and average upload speeds at 93.96Mbps.
The data is based on Ookla’s Speedtest Intelligence data from 51 of the largest airports in the U.S. and Canada during Q1-Q2 2019, the report said.
Source: Ookla
