Save up to 41 percent on Amazon Echo Show devices

Amazon Canada has once again started the weekend off right and slashed the prices of its popular Alexa-enabled Echo Show smart home devices.

Check out all the deals below:

– Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $99 (save 41%)

– Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) for $79 (save 33%)

– Echo Show 15 for $219 (Save 33%)

– Echo Show 5 (2023 release) Kids for $89 (save 31%)

– Echo Pop for $105 (save 40%)

– Echo Show 15 Bundle for $307 (save 26%)

Source: Amazon Canada