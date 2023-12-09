Save up to 41 percent on Amazon Echo Show devices

Amazon Canada has once again started the weekend off right and slashed the prices of its popular Alexa-enabled Echo Show smart home devices.
Check out all the deals below:
– Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen, 2021 release) for $99 (save 41%)
– Echo Show 5 (3rd Gen, 2023 release) for $79 (save 33%)
– Echo Show 15 for $219 (Save 33%)
– Echo Show 5 (2023 release) Kids for $89 (save 31%)
– Echo Pop for $105 (save 40%)
– Echo Show 15 Bundle for $307 (save 26%)
MobileSyrup utilizes affiliate partnerships. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, though we may earn a commission on purchases made via these links, helping fund the journalism provided free on our website.
Source: Amazon Canada