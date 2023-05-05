Amazon Fire Sticks are up to 40 percent off

Amazon Canada has once again put the Fire TV Stick on what could be called a fire sale, now to the tune of up to 40 percent off.
Check out the offers below:
- Fire TV Stick Lite with Alexa Voice Remote Lite (no TV controls) for $29.99 (save 40%)
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device, Wi-Fi 6, Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls) for $54.99 (save 27%)
Source: Amazon Canada