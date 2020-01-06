CRTC says 28,000 Canadians filled out its mobile wireless market survey

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) says that more than 28,000 Canadians filled out its mobile wireless market survey.
The survey, which concluded on December 31st 2019, aimed to understand the needs and behaviours of Canadians in terms of their mobile wireless services. It specifically looked at the context of the cost of services, dropped calls, switching carriers and data usage.
In addition to the online questionnaire, a separate telephone survey representative of the Canadian population was conducted to understand the views of Canadians.
The findings from the survey will be released during the CRTC’s review on the state of the mobile wireless market, which will take place next month.
Results from the survey will help the CRTC determine whether further action is needed to ensure that Canadians’ needs are being met in the mobile wireless market.
