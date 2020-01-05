Toronto-based Interaxon is back with the sleeker, more comfortable Muse S

Following up last year’s Muse 2 is the Muse S, a brain-sensing headband made of soft fabric that allows users to work on their meditation skills both in the daytime and before bed.
Toronto-based Interaxon says that this allows the device to promote healthy pre-sleep habits for more restorative rest.
The Muse S’s flexible form factor allows it to better fit on a broader variety of head sizes and shapes, making it easier to use during the day or at night. There’s also now specific ‘Go-to-Sleep’ content, including ‘Journeys’ and ‘Soundscape’ activities.
Given how uncomfortable the original Muse and even the Muse 2 is to wear for lengthy periods, it makes sense that Interaxon is releasing a more fit-conscious version of its brain-sensing headband.
The Muse S costs $349 USD (roughly $453 CAD), with a Muse Guided Meditation Subscription coming in at $94.99 USD (about $122 CAD) or $12.99 USD (approximately $16 CAD) monthly. The headset is available now on Amazon in the U.S. and Canada, as well as on the Muse’s official website.
Comments