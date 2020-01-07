PREVIOUS|
Sony reveals the Vision-S electric car

Jan 7, 2020

7:13 AM EST

Sony Vision S

Sony has unveiled an electric concept car called the Vision-S at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

This announcement came as a surprise, however, the company doesn’t plan to manufacture the vehicle, rather showcase its technology to license and sell it to other electric car companies.

Vision S

The Vision-S is a sleek looking car that has 33 different sensors, such as a CMOS sensor and a ToF (Time of Flight). Sony partnered with BlackBerry and Bosch on select functions of the car and has outfitted the Vision-S with ‘always-on connectivity’ and a beautiful panoramic widescreen display in the front seats, while the rear-seats feature screens within the headrests. Each seat has its own built-in speaker with Sony’s ‘360 reality audio’ surround sound technology.

Sony states the prototype is powered by a “newly-designed EV platform” that can go from 0-100 km per hour in just 4.8 seconds. For reference, the Tesla 3 can currently reach that speed in 3.4 seconds.

“Sony is working to thoroughly understand the mechanism of cars – to not only comprehend how they are made and the challenges they present, but also their relevance to society. Towards this goal, Sony has developed a car that is both drivable and gives full consideration to safety. The car represents a fusion of Sony’s technology and creativity,” says Sony on its website.

