Learn how to invest in or create your own cryptocurrency with this bundle

With Bitcoin’s price quickly approaching $11,000, you’ve probably heard the term “blockchain” thrown around, but what is it exactly? Put simply, a blockchain is a chain of blocks that are linked together using cryptography. If you want to know how Bitcoin works or create a cryptocurrency of your own someday, you’ll need an intimate understanding of blockchain, and this $52 bundle can teach you what you need to know.
The Mega Blockchain Mastery Bundle features 13 lectures that will provide you a basic understanding of blockchain and how it works. Furthermore, you’ll also be introduced to blockchain’s different applications, such as cryptocurrency, smart contracts, and blockchain security. Finally, this bundle also contains lessons on how to invest in cryptocurrency, which can prove to be just as profitable as trading stocks.
With more people interested in crypto markets than ever, there’s never been a better time to learn about blockchain. You can learn all about blockchain and how to use it with the Mega Blockchain Mastery Bundle, which is on sale for $52.02 CAD [$39 USD], or 97% off.
