$179.95 Beats X wireless headphones now available in Canada

After a lengthy lead-up to release, Apple’s Beats X wireless headphones are now available in Canada.
Priced at $179.95, the Beats X are the second pair of headphones from Apple to feature the company’s W1 chip. Designed as a compliment to Bluetooth, the chip makes pairing the headphones with an iPhone, or any other compatible device, a one-step process. As long as the device in question is signed into an iCloud account, pairing will work seamlessly.
The included earbuds also come several different wingtip options and they magnetized to allow for tangle-free storage. Apple says the headphones will last eight hours on a single charge, with Beats’ Fast Fuel technology able to provide two hours of battery life after just five minutes of charging.
Beats X are available in four different colours: grey, white, blue and black.
Source: Apple
