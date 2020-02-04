PREVIOUS|
Starbucks officially opens first-ever Canadian Pickup store in Toronto

Feb 4, 2020

9:04 AM EST

starbucks pickup toronto

The day has finally arrived for Starbucks aficionados.

Starbucks has officially opened its first-ever Canadian Pickup store in Toronto’s Commerce Court that aims to eliminate long wait times.

To order your drink, open up the Starbucks app, place the order and choose the pickup location as ‘Pickup–Commerce Court.’ Starbucks notes that you’ll receive a notification on your device when the order is in progress and the estimated time of pickup. Once at the location, your name will be on a digital display board that indicates your beverage completion status.

“This unique location was designed for an order-ahead experience,” said Michael Conway, president of Starbucks Canada. “Customers who Mobile Order & Pay with their Starbucks Rewards app will know exactly when their order is ready and can pick up their handcrafted beverage and food items directly from a Starbucks barista.”

Penn Station in New York was the first Starbucks location to offer a Pickup option. The Commerce Court Starbucks is open Monday to Friday from 6am to 6pm.

