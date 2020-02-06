Air Canada customers can now purchase tickets using PayPal

Air Canada has announced that customers can now purchase tickets online using their PayPal accounts.
The company says this partnership will allow customers to make their purchases using their preferred method of payment.
Air Canada says that although PayPal is now available to customers in Canada, it also plans to expand the payment option to other markets. This would be a good move considering PayPal currently has more than 300 million active users worldwide.
“We’re excited to add Air Canada, our first airline partner in Canada, to a growing fleet of airlines across the globe that leverage our global e-commerce platform to expand their reach,” said Paul Parisi, the president of PayPal Canada, in a press release.
This partnership is quite helpful for people who prefer to make purchases through PayPal since it’s an easy system that you can link your bank account, credit card or Visa Debit card to.
Air Canada also recently rolled out a refreshed app with interactive airport maps and more. Additionally, the app lays the foundation for the company’s new loyalty program that’s launching sometime this year.
Source: Air Canada
