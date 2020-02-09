A new leaked video of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Z Flip offers a closer look at the foldable phone.
The phone in the video appears to be on its way to the United States, as it showcases an AT&T logo during the startup process.
The video seems to confirm some of the rumours that have surfaced about the device, including the fact that it uses a Snapdragon 855+ chip. It also shows the 6.7-inch display with 2636 x 1080 pixel resolution, and also confirms the phone’s 256GB of built-in storage.
Interestingly, the video shows that you can keep using the device even when it’s slightly folded at an angle.
It’s also rumoured to have 8GB of RAM, a hole-punch front camera and two rear cameras. The device isn’t expected to have a headphone jack or a microSD slot.
Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy Z Flip at its ‘Unpacked’ event on February 11th. Stay tuned to MobileSyrup for full coverage from the keynote. Until then, you can read about what to expect from Unpacked here.
Source: GreatDeals SmartPhones (YouTube) Via: Engadget
Comments