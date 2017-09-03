Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- iPhone photo shootout: ExoLens Pro vs. Olloclip Core Lens Set [Read here]
- How to watch the NFL in Canada [Read here]
- Win a Samsung Galaxy Note 8 courtesy of Caseology [Read here]
- Flyer is Fitbit’s first pair of Bluetooth headphones [Read here]
- Fitbit’s Ionic smartwatch wants to be the ultimate fitness wearable [Read here]
- The RCMP is developing its own email system, following years of delays [Read here]
- Apple’s ARKit aims to beat Google’s ARCore in the AR race [Read here]
- Why the CRTC’s new television code matters for telecom customers [Read here]
- The Ontario government will install a smart thermostat in your home to fight climate change [Read here]
- Sony Xperia XZ1 and XZ1 Compact Hands-on: That same Sony style [Read here]
- LG V30 Hands-on: Contender for the multimedia crown [Read here]
- Bell launches ‘Advanced Messaging’ RCS experience on its network [Read here]
- Specific Android 6.0 or lower Samsung devices won’t be able to make 911 calls through Rogers [Read here]
- Videotron to launch Comcast-based IPTV solution [Read here]
- Google announces ARCore, an augmented reality successor to Tango [Read here]
- CRTC makes new wholesale internet available to resellers [Read here]
- RBC wants to use artificial intelligence to help customers make financial decisions [Read here]
- Freedom Mobile’s LTE network will be available in all its Ontario markets by August 31 [Read here]
