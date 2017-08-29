Videotron to launch Comcast-based IPTV solution

Videotron has announced it will launch an IPTV service based on U.S. telecom Comcast’s proprietary platform, following in the footsteps of major Canadian carriers like Rogers and Shaw.
The Quebec-based regional carrier states it aims to develop an IPTV service based on Comcast’s Xfinity X1 platform, which aggregates a user’s live TV, on-demand and DVR content into one location, allowing them to use one portal to search across all of those divisions at once. Comcast has made deals with multiple other carriers to use their base technology, allowing those providers to absolve themselves of the work and investment required to build an IPTV system from scratch.
Shaw was the first Canadian cable provider to deploy Comcast’s technology, while Rogers has said it plans to release its X1-based platform in the first quarter of 2018.
It announced it was shelving its own IPTV platform in favour of X1 and writing off up to $525 million in sunken costs in December 2016. Shaw, too, wrote off a significant amount in development work — $55 million — when it switched its sights to X1 in 2015.
“We are very pleased with our decision to choose this state-of-the-art platform,” said Manon Brouillette, the president and CEO of Videotron, in a release.
“Combined with the power of Videotron’s network and its rich array of content, it will enable us to continue offering our customers the best possible experience and will strengthen our technology leadership.”
Source: Videotron
