There’s a giant e-waste problem [Tech Effect Ep. 9]

This week on The Tech Effect, the team looks at the world’s e-waste problem. People don’t seem to take it seriously, and recycling your old tech, well… it’s never easy.

Hopefully, this video has a few useful tips for you since there’s a lot to unpack, from how we use our devices and the benefits of buying refurbished devices to making sure that you dispose of your old batteries at a registered drop-off point.

If you have any old devices you don’t use, try donating them to a local charity before throwing them away.

This project is partially funded by Ontario Creates.