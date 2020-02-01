Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [January 27 — February 2]

Every week, MobileSyrup goes over some of the most notable movies and TV shows to have recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.
Amazon Prime Video
Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer [Prime Original]
Elizabeth Kendall, the long-term girlfriend of Ted Bundy, comes forward alongside several other women to dive into the infamous serial killer’s horrible past.
Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: January 31st, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Five episodes (37 to 52 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Ted Bundy: Falling for a Killer here.
Crave
The Art of Self-Defense
A young man enlists at a dojo to learn to defend himself, only to find himself in a cycle of violence and toxic masculinity.
The Art of Self-Defense was written and directed by Riley Stearns (Faults) and stars Jesse Eisenberg (The Social Network), Alessandro Nivola (Selma) and Imogen Poots (28 Weeks Later).
Original theatrical release date: July 12th, 2019
Crave release date: January 31st, 2020
Genre: Dark comedy
Runtime: 1 hour, 44 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 84 percent
Stream The Art of Self-Defense here.
Ma
A group of teenagers befriend a seemingly nice middle-aged woman who soon begins to stalk them.
Ma was co-written and directed by Tate Taylor (The Help) and stars Octavia Spencer (The Help), Diana Silvers (Booksmart), McKaley Miller (Hart of Dixie) and Luke Evans (The Hobbit).
Original theatrical release date: May 31st, 2019
Crave release date: February 1st, 2020
Genre: Psychological horror
Runtime: 1 hour, 39 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 55 percent
Stream Ma here.
Disney+
Lamp Life [Disney+ Original]
This Toy Story short film looks at what Bo Beep was up to between Toy Story 2 and 4.
Annie Potts reprises her role as Bo.
Disney+ release date: January 31st, 2020
Genre: Animated, comedy, family
Runtime: 11 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Lamp Life here. It’s worth noting that Toy Story 4 itself will not begin streaming on Disney+ until February 5th.
The Lion King (2019)
The 2019 remake of 1994 Disney animated classic The Lion King uses photorealistic CGI to retell the classic story of Simba, a young lion who must face his uncle and become the rightful king of Pride Rock.
The Lion King was directed by Jon Favreau (Iron Man) and features an ensemble voice cast that includes Donald Glover (Atlanta), Vancouver’s own Seth Rogen (Superbad), Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street), Chiwetel Ejiofor (12 Years a Slave), Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (Lemonade) and James Earl Jones (reprising his role as Mufasa from the original 1994 film).
Original theatrical release date: July 19th, 2019
Crave release date: January 28th, 2020
Genre: Animated musical
Runtime: 1 hour, 58 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 53 percent
Stream The Lion King (2019) here. Note that the 1994 film is also on Disney+.
Netflix
Miss Americana [Netflix Original]
Director Lana Wilson (The Departure) takes a look at various developments in the career of Taylor Swift, including the making of the pop star’s Lover album, her eating disorder, mother’s cancer diagnosis and more.
Netflix Canada release date: January 31st, 2020
Genre: Documentary
Runtime: 1 hour, 25 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 88 percent
Stream Miss Americana here.
BoJack Horseman (Season 6 — Part B) [Netflix Original]
After more than five years, Netflix’s critically acclaimed animated comedy series about a self-destructive anthropomorphic horse has come to an end. Find out whether BoJack and friends can finally overcome depression and find happiness in their lives.
BoJack Horseman was created by Raphael Bob-Waksberg (Undone) and features the voices of Toronto’s own Will Arnett (Arrested Development), Alison Brie (Community), Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad), Amy Sedaris (At Home with Amy Sedaris) and Paul F. Tompkins (Mr. Show with Bob and David).
Netflix Canada release date: January 31st, 2020
Genre: Animated comedy
Runtime: Eight episodes (26 to 27 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: 97 percent (full season)
Stream BoJack Horseman here.
Next in Fashion [Netflix Original]
Hosted by Queer Eye‘s Tan France and Alexa Chung (It’s On With Alexa Chung), this reality fashion show pits designers from around the world against one another for the chance to win $250,000 and an exclusive luxury collection deal.
It’s worth noting that one of the designers, Charles Lu, is from Hamilton, Ontario.
Netflix Canada release date: January 29th, 2020
Genre: Reality fashion
Runtime: 10 episodes (47 to 56 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Next in Fashion here.
Night on Earth [Netflix Original]
This documentary follows the nighttime habits of various animals, including elephants, lions and bats.
Samara Wiley (Orange in the New Black) narrates.
Netflix Canada release date: January 30th, 2020
Genre: Docuseries
Runtime: Six episodes (41 to 53 minutes each)
Rotten Tomatoes score: N/A
Stream Night on Earth here.
Uncut Gems [Netflix Original]
A jeweller and gambling addict must retrieve an expensive gem to pay off a debt.
Uncut Gems was written and directed by Josh and Benny Safdie (Good Time) and stars Adam Sandler (Happy Gilmore), NBA star Kevin Garnett, Lakeith Stanfield (Atlanta), Julia Fox (debut performance) and Idina Menzel (Frozen).
It’s worth noting that Toronto’s own The Weeknd (Starboy) makes an appearance as himself.
Original theatrical release date: December 13th, 2019 (limited release)
Netflix Canada release date: January 31st, 2020
Genre: Crime thriller
Runtime: 2 hours, 15 minutes
Rotten Tomatoes score: 92 percent
Stream Uncut Gems here.
