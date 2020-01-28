Canadian carriers Koodo and Telus are raising the cost of device activations from $35 to $40 per activation.
Both carriers say they will waive the fee when users order a phone online.
The price increase is set to begin on February 10th and only applies to in-store or over the phone activations.
Bell and Virgin also have $40 activation fees. Rogers and Fido are both still holding their activation fees at $35 as it stands right now.
“After careful review and consideration, next month we will be adjusting the connection fee from $35 to $40, which includes the support our Telus team members provide when processing your activation or renewal. Of note, most customers can avoid this fee if they choose to activate or renew online,” said Telus in a recent statement.
You can find more information about the carrier’s activations here. Notably, this page hasn’t been updated to reflect the upcoming price change.
