Uber Freight launches in Ontario and Quebec

Uber has announced that its Freight option has expanded into Canada to facilitate domestic and cross-border loads.
The platform allows carriers and drivers to book and move domestic and cross border loads. The app is currently only available in Ontario and Quebec, but Uber has plans to expand it to the rest of the country.
Uber Freight will enter Canada’s trucking industry, which is an $89.6 billion CAD market. The company says that the platform will address Canada’s driver shortage.
It says the platform will also increase efficiency in the industry and reduce the number of trucks that run empty miles across North America.
The Uber Freight app is available for download on the iOS App Store and on Google Play.
Source: Uber
