Uber Eats delivery partners in Toronto can now deliver orders by foot

This takes away the hassle of dealing with traffic and parking

Oct 29, 2019

11:21 AM EDT

Uber Eats has announced that bicycle delivery partners in Toronto now have the option to walk to deliver their orders.

This will let the delivery partners to take advantage of short-distance trips. Users will just have to tap on the ‘Vehicles’ tab in the app, and select ‘Uber Walker.’ Then you can match your delivery method by toggling between walking and biking.

Uber Eats has highlighted an area on a map of Toronto where they recommend deliveries by foot.

The company has said partners should follow tips from Toronto Public Health on how to keep safe while completing deliveries by foot.

