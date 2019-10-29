Edmonton approves digital action plan to bring 5G into the city

Edmonton’s city hall councillors have approved a digital action plan that would implement 5G technology in the city.
The next generation of wireless technology, however, might not come into Canada until at least 2021 because certain spectrum is still needes for rollout.
Councillor Ben Henderson said it was “exciting” and that if the city didn’t do “this kind of thing, we will regret it later.”
The CBC reported that the meeting did not include costs.
Incumbent Innovation, Science and Economic Development Minister Navdeep Bains announced spectrum auctions for 5G will happen in 2020 and 2021. Right now, Rogers is the only carrier that has partnered with Ericsson for its 5G rollout. Telus and Bell have not come to a decision yet.
Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei is also currently being reviewed regarding whether it will be able to participate in providing hardware for the next generation of wireless technology.
According to the CBC article, the city wants to “extend cellular connectivity through LRT tunnels and expand free public Wi-Fi to more facilities and locations.”
Edmonton is also planning to work with the private sector to develop infrastructure.
Source: CBC
Comments