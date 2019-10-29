Drone Delivery Canada to establish new delivery hub at Edmonton airport

Drone Delivery Canada (DDC) announced that it has partnered with the Edmonton Regional Airports Authority (ERAA), which operates Edmonton International Airport (EIA) and Villeneuve Airport, to establish an airport drone delivery hub.
This world-first drone delivery hub at EIA will use DDC’s proprietary drone delivery platform.
DDC and ERAA will build flight routes from EIA using DDC’s DroneSpot takeoff and landing zones and its drone flight infrastructure. Additionally, DDC will leverage ERAA’s expertise in airport operations to implement, promote and market DDC’s drone delivery services to new and existing customers.
Further, DDC says it will conduct all operations in accordance with the Canadian Aviation Regulations and Transport Canada flight authorizations. The project is also subject to DDC obtaining all required regulatory approvals.
DDC says its partnership with ERAA has an initial agreement term of five years with additional, successive one-year terms to follow unless the agreement is terminated.
You can learn more about DDC and its project over on the company’s website.
Source: DDC
Comments