YouTube will now let Canadians view and book concert tickets

Users can book tickets through Ticketmaster or Eventbrite using the new YouTube feature

Sep 24, 2019

2:22 PM EDT

YouTube Tickets

Canadians watching YouTube will now be able to view and purchase tickets for live events.

The feature, which is in partnership with Ticketmaster and Eventbrite, first launched in the U.S. in 2017. Now that it’s in Canada, Canadians will see a ‘Ticket’ button appear on videos from YouTube Official Artist Channels.

Clicking the button shows a list of upcoming live music performances for that artist throughout Canada and the U.S. Users can easily tap on a show they want and purchase tickets through the corresponding vendor.

Thanks to YouTube’s broad audience, the online video platform says it can help connect new fans to artists as well. In a blog post about the new feature, YouTube cited a 2018 Nielsen report that said 24 percent of millennials and 33 percent of teens claim they discover live music events through YouTube.

The Tickets feature is already live in the YouTube app on Android. At the time of writing, it wasn’t in the iOS app, but it’s likely coming shortly.

Source: YouTube

