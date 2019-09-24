Telus invests $16 billion in Alberta over 5 years, connects residents to PureFibre

Vancouver-based carrier Telus is investing $16 billion CAD in Alberta over the next five years to connect residents to fibre for the province to have better access to healthcare technology and to prepare for 5G.
A press release from the carrier states that Telus is hiring 5,000 Albertans over the next five years, and the “investment in network infrastructure will support the creation of 20,000 family-supporting jobs across the province over the next five years.”
The company’s CEO Darren Entwistle said that the investment will help residents have access to the “digital tools to drive improved health, social and economic outcomes, enabling entrepreneurs, start-ups, and home-based businesses to benefit from the same internet speeds, functionality, reliability and security that large enterprises currently enjoy.”
“Indeed, in the province’s more remote communities, the advent of broadband and wireless networks, ubiquitously deployed, are bridging time and distance, allowing residents to live and work in any community yielding improved productivity and pervasive economic opportunities,” Entwistle said.
Source: Telus
