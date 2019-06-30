Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Rural Economic Minister unveils strategy to connect all Canadians to the internet
- Drone Delivery Canada completes phase one of pilot with Peel Region paramedics
- Bird rental e-scooters are launching across Canada
- Here’s what’s coming to Amazon Prime Video Canada in July 2019
- Canada and California partner to reduce vehicle emissions
- Uber users in Montreal can now get JUMP e-bikes through the app
- Bell raising its wireless connection fee to $40
- The CWTA has helped recycled almost 7 million mobile devices
- Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display now available in Canada
- HP Spectre x360 Review: Where style meets power
- Amazon Prime Day is happening in Canada on July 15th for 48-hours
- Same-day Amazon Prime delivery now available in Calgary
- Here are macOS Catalina’s 5 best new features
- 2020 Kia UVO Infotainment System Review: Growing confidence
- BlackBerry QNX’s automotive software is now in 150 million vehicles
- London, Ontario might sign a two-year pilot project with Rogers to install 5G network devices
- Sidewalk Labs reveals $1.3 billion plan, questions loom about privacy
- Ride-hailing companies not meeting Toronto’s goal to reduce emissions and traffic
