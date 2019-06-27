News
Same-day Amazon Prime delivery now available in Calgary

Jun 27, 2019

2:42 PM EDT

0 comments

Amazon Prime same-day delivery is now available in Calgary.

Calgary marks the third city in Canada in which Amazon has started to offer a free same-day delivery option to Prime account holders.

As in Toronto and Vancouver, Amazon says same-day delivery is available seven days a week on eligible orders above $25 CAD. Orders placed in the morning will arrive later in the day, while those placed during the afternoon and evening will make their way to a customer the next day.

Amazon first launched Prime in the U.S. in 2005. The service made its way to Canada in 2013. A one-year Amazon Prime subscription currently costs $79 per year in Canada.

While Amazon’s Prime delivery services are, without a doubt, convenient. More and more consumers are becoming aware of the environmental costs associated with same-day delivery.

Source: Amazon

