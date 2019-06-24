Ride-hailing companies not meeting Toronto’s goal to reduce emissions and traffic: report

Toronto’s ride-hailing companies aren’t meeting the city’s planning goals to reduce emissions and mitigate traffic congestions, according to a recent study from Ryerson Urban Analytics Institute.
The report outlines differences between taxi companies and Private Transportation Companies (PTCs), and suggests that the gap should be filled, as outlined by the Toronto Star.
Researchers suggest that “regulations must be streamlined to improve the well-being of drivers, operators, owners, and, more importantly, passengers.”
The report outlines that PTCs contribute to an increase in traffic in the city and adds numerous additional trips.
There are a number of differences in requirements between the two different types of services. Interestingly, the number of taxis in the city is restricted to around 5,000. However, around 70,000 PTC licenses are issued to ride-hailing service drivers, according to the report.
The report also states that an increase in PTC rides could have shifted around 30 million trips from public transit annually.
Additionally, PTC drivers need to be a minimum of just 18-years-old, while cab drivers need to be at least 25-years-old due to insurance requirements. Another difference between the two services is the fact that taxis are required to have cameras, while PTC vehicles do not.
Toronto’s licensing committee is expected to discuss new rules for ride-hailing companies this week.
Source: Ryerson Urban Analytics Institute Via: The Toronto Star
