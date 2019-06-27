Bird rental e-scooters are launching across Canada

Bird is bringing its controversial rental e-scooters to the Canadian market under a new company called ‘Bird Canada.’
The e-scooter rental company says it will launch first in Alberta in July, with plans to expand its e-scooter offering, as well as other “commuter solutions,” to additional “communities across Canada soon.”
Bird Canada says it is currently waiting for exceptions to be granted in Calgary and Edmonton concerning provincial regulation. These exceptions would allow the company’s e-scooters to operate on public roads. Kelowna, British Columbia is expected to be Bird Canada’s next launch market.
Entrepreneur John Bitove, co-founder of the Toronto Raptors, is behind the effort to bring Bird’s dockless rental scooters to Canada through an “exclusive license” that allows the company to offer the brand in Canada, according to a recent press release from the recently founded company.
“As a platform partner to Bird, the global market leader and pioneering e-scooter sharing company, we are bringing the best micro-mobility solution possible to Canadian communities,” said John Bitove, chairman of Bird Canada, in a recent press release.
Bird Canada currently has investment from Obelysk, Relay Ventures and Alate Partners.
John Bitove’s Obelysk private equity firm brought Mobilicity to Canada back in 2008. The carrier eventually sold to Rogers in June of 2015. Bitove is also responsible for bringing satellite radio service SiriusXM to Canada.
Stewart Lyons, a SiriusXM Canada and Mobilicity co-founder, is set to be Bird Canada’s CEO.
Bird Canada plans to launch the company’s newer Bird One electric scooters in Canada. It remains unclear how much Bird’s e-scooters will cost to rent in the Canadian market. In the U.S. Bird scooters cost $1 USD (roughly $1.31 CAD) to unlock and $0.15 (about $0.20 CAD) per minute to ride. Bird expects to launch in Canadian cities with between 500 and 1,000 e-scooters.
While e-scooters are an efficient form of ‘last mile’ transportation, the transportation devices have been the source of complaints in many cities around the world. Unlike most bike rental services currently available in Canada, Bird’s e-scooters are dockless. This means Bird’s e-scooters can be left anywhere, including the middle of sidewalks.
Lime, Bird’s main competitor in the U.S. market, launched a limited pilot e-scooter project back in October of 2018 in the city of Waterloo, Ontario. It’s unclear if Lime has plans to expand more significantly across Canada in the future.
Bird was founded in 2017 and operates in 120 cities around the world.
Source: Newswire
