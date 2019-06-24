BlackBerry QNX’s automotive software is now in 150 million vehicles

BlackBerry QNX is a cybersecurity company that provides secure foundational software for many of the world’s mission-critical embedded systems like connected cars, medical technology and trains.
Lately, the company’s focus has been on self-driving vehicles and other forms of automotive tech. Now, 150 million vehicles run various versions of its software.
These automakers are using QNX software for their driver assistance systems, digital instrument clusters, connectivity modules, handsfree systems and infotainment systems, according to the company’s press release.
Last year 120 million vehicles used BlackBerry’s software. Between then and now, QNX has gained 30 million more users.
The company is working with at least 45 different automakers, including Volkswagen, Ford, GM and more.
Chip manufacturers and vehicle parts suppliers are also using QNX technologies to secure their automotive-based technologies.
You can learn more about what BlackBerry QNX offers here.
Source: BlackBerry QNX
