Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in June

CBC’s Gem streaming service is getting a bunch of new content for June. The subscription-based platform is set to get series like Skindigenous, Portlandia: season 6, and Mind Fudge.
June 3rd
- Skindigenous: all episodes
- Sober House
- Rhymes for Young Ghouls
- Sick of It: all episodes
- Jamie’s 30 Minute Meals: all episodes
- Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club: seasons 1-3
- Jamie’s Super Food: all episodes
- Jamie’s Sugar Rush
June 5th
- Biidaaban: The Dawn Comes
June 7
- Black Rock
- Mind Fudge: all episodes
- My Prairie Home
- Hannah Gadsby’s Nakedy Nudes: all episodes
- Hannah Gadsby’s Oz: all episodes
- Red Button: season 2
- Das Boot: all episodes
- Portlandia: season 6
- Back In Time For Tea: all episode
June 14th
- You Can’t Ask That: all episodes
- Find Me in Paris: all episodes
- Thunderbirds Are Go: all episodes
June 15th
- The Gospel According to Andre
June 16th
- Butterfly
June 21st
- Ming’s Dynasty: all episodes
- Future History
June 27th
- Ashbridge: all episodes
- Save Me: season 2
- Tizita
- Back In Time For The Weekend: all episodes
CBC Gem is available for free on iOS and Android devices, though the add-free service starts at $4.99 CAD. Currently, the app is available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.
CBC Gem reportedly offers 4,000 hours of live and on-demand programming.
