Here’s what’s coming to CBC Gem in June

CBC’s Gem streaming service is getting a bunch of new content for June. The subscription-based platform is set to get series like Skindigenous, Portlandia: season 6, and Mind Fudge.

June 3rd

  • Skindigenous: all episodes
  • Sober House
  • Rhymes for Young Ghouls
  • Sick of It: all episodes
  • Jamie’s 30 Minute Meals: all episodes
  • Jamie and Jimmy’s Food Fight Club: seasons 1-3
  • Jamie’s Super Food: all episodes
  • Jamie’s Sugar Rush

June 5th

  • Biidaaban: The Dawn Comes

June 7

  • Black Rock
  • Mind Fudge: all episodes
  • My Prairie Home
  • Hannah Gadsby’s Nakedy Nudes: all episodes
  • Hannah Gadsby’s Oz: all episodes
  • Red Button: season 2
  • Das Boot: all episodes
  • Portlandia: season 6
  • Back In Time For Tea: all episode

June 14th

  • You Can’t Ask That: all episodes
  • Find Me in Paris: all episodes
  • Thunderbirds Are Go: all episodes

June 15th

  • The Gospel According to Andre

June 16th

  • Butterfly

June 21st

  • Ming’s Dynasty: all episodes
  • Future History

June 27th

  • Ashbridge: all episodes
  • Save Me: season 2
  • Tizita
  • Back In Time For The Weekend: all episodes

CBC Gem is available for free on iOS and Android devices, though the add-free service starts at $4.99 CAD. Currently, the app is available on Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV.

CBC Gem reportedly offers 4,000 hours of live and on-demand programming.

