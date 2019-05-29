Uber Eats piloting ‘Pickup’ feature in Toronto

Uber Eats will begin piloting a ‘Pickup’ feature in Toronto on May 29th that will let users skip the line by ordering ahead and picking up their food once it’s ready.
Toronto is the first Canadian city to be included the global pilot project, and the function should be rolling out to users within the next two weeks.
Users will be able to place an order at any of the 600 restaurants enrolled in the pilot in Toronto and the GTA. The locations include Magic Noodle, The Halal Guys, Basil Box, Sweet Jesus, and Burrito Boys.
The function allows users to place an order to pickup directly through the app without any service fees. Users will then receive notifications once their order is ready.
The new feature is meant to benefit restaurant partners by giving them access to the Uber Eats platform, but with reduced service fees, according to the company. The feature also aims to provide restaurants with deeper analytics about the individuals ordering food.
Uber Eats new pick-up feature seems very similar to ‘Ritual,’ an app that allows users to place orders on their phones and then skip the line to pick-up their order at a restaurant.
