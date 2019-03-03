Top Canadian mobile stories from the past week

Every week we bring you the latest in Canadian mobile news. Listed below is a quick overview of the top stories from the past seven days.
- Huawei announces $3,425 foldable display Mate X smartphone
- TCL to launch foldable ‘DragonHinge’ phone in 2020
- LG G8 ThinQ Hands-on
- Innovation Minister proposes CRTC directive to place consumers at forefront of decisions
- Samsung considering Galaxy ‘S’ name change following S10 release: report
- OnePlus 7 won’t include wireless charging: OnePlus CEO
- TekSavvy expands IPTV service to Ottawa, Ontario
- Tesla drops price of Model 3 to $47,600 in Canada
- Ericsson’s 5G equipment is ready for all Canadian carriers in case of Huawei ban
- Samsung’s new Galaxy A50 will bring affordable AMOLED to Canada
- Leak suggests Samsung Note 10 will have four rear cameras
- Public Mobile to launch 15 kiosks to ‘complement’ online presence
- BlackBerry is suing Twitter over patent infringement
- Pokémon ‘Sword’ and ‘Shield’ coming to Nintendo Switch later this year
- Canadian internet-based TV services grew by 10.3 percent in 2017: CRTC
