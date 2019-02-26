Samsung considering Galaxy ‘S’ name change following S10 release: report

Samsung may drop the ‘S’ moniker from its future S-series flagship devices, according to a report from Korean news publication Yonhap News Agency.
Samsung is reportedly contemplating a branding change because consumers might not like names such as the S11, S12 and so forth.
“Samsung is aware that after the S10, people may not like the longer names that will come with two-digit numbers, if we stick to the current system,” a marketing expert from Samsung told Yonhap News Agency. The company has yet to reach a final decision on the matter.
Last week, Samsung announced its foldable phone, the Galaxy Fold, along with the S10 lineup, which MobileSyrup was able to get a hands-on impression of the devices.
Source: 9to5Google via Yonhap News Agency
Comments